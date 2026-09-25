The Bereavement/Grief support group of SaddleBrooke needs additional facilitators to help lead the group. The Bereavement/Grief group has been active in SaddleBrooke for about 15 years and has helped many residents deal with the loss of a spouse or other family member. The group has always met on Sundays between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the HOA-1 Clubhouse.

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Now, due to many issues, the group is short of facilitators. We are asking for anyone with a mental health training background who is interested in working with grieving people in a group setting to contact one of us to discuss whether this would work for them. Please put together a simple resume if interested and contact either Dolores Robu at (520) 825-8980 or Pat Mersy at (520) 282-0895.