This is a super easy dessert and, even though you may think it is too hot to use the oven, it is well worth it. Make it early in the morning or later in the evening and the house will not heat up as much. My daughter has friends that shares recipes with her. Their group is called “Housewives of Frederick County” (Maryland) and they have given me permission to share their recipes with you. This particular one has been handed down from grandmothers and will become one of your favorites. Enjoy!

Let's Make a Cherry Pineapple Dump Cake

Ingredients:

1 can (21 oz) Cherry Pie Filling

1 can (20 oz) Crushed Pineapple, drained

1 box Yellow Cake Mix

1 stick (4 oz) Salted Butter

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray (PAM). Pour can of cherry pie filling and spread evenly over the bottom of the baking dish. Pour can of drained crushed pineapple over the top of the cherry pie filling, evenly, without mixing the two ingredients. Sprinkle dry yellow cake mix evenly over the top of the pineapple. Do not flatten the cake mix, just sprinkle it. Slice butter into thin pats and place over the cake mix covering the entire top of the cake. Place the cake into the heated oven and bake for approximately 50 to 60 minutes, keeping an eye on it until it is golden brown on the top. Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.