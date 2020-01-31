Homeowners are always looking for ways to improve their homes and save money. Unfortunately, according to the Department of Energy, over 70 percent of homes in the U.S. are under-insulated. This means that seven out of every ten homes are wasting money and resources.
Properly insulating your home is one of the most cost-effective improvements that a SaddleBrooke homeowner can make. Utilizing the latest research, technology, and new products such as Thermal Acoustical Pest Control Insulation, TAP cellulose insulation provides homeowners with a long-term preventative approach to reducing energy consumption while protecting your home from many common household pests.
TAP Thermal Acoustical Pest Control Insulation is the only product registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to control insects that also includes an ENERGY STAR label and UL Classification. Not only does it outperform traditional fiberglass insulation in keeping a structure thermally sound year-round, highly rated energy efficiency, Class A fire retardant qualities, TAP also helps prevent and eliminate potentially destructive and disease-transmitting pests including ants, cockroaches, termites and silverfish (among others) from entering the home’s living spaces.
TAP services combine high-grade insulation with naturally occurring minerals to provide our customers with one of the most unique and effective insulation services on the market. In attics, blown cellulose insulation (recycled newsprint) infused with borates (naturally occurring minerals) which provide a superior pest barrier, all while maintaining your desired climate.
Speaking of which, every building material has an insulation value called an "R-value." An object's R-value measures how well that object resists the transfer of heat. Simply put, it rates how effective a material is at stopping warm air from passing through it. Insulation materials start at around R-2/inch and range up to R-7/inch, with higher values being better or requiring less material to stop the heat transfer. According to US Department of Energy, Arizona is rated at a recommendation level of R-30 to R-60.
The R-value of TAP is rated as a R-3.7/inch, making it a higher R-value than most other types of insulation materials. Additionally, TAP offers pest protection which can only be applied through a licensed pest control applicator; therefore, it leaves you with the ability to treat and inspect the area for termites or other pests.
You may be asking, “Why Insulation?” Insulation is one of the most important components to a comfortable home, and one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce energy costs. Whether you live in a tropical, desert, seasonal or cold weather climate, we are all paying for comfort. If it’s warm outside, we want it cool inside. When it’s cold outside, we really want it warm inside.
Surprisingly, many people don’t think about insulation UNLESS it is cold, however, insulation is just as useful during those hotter months. Warmer air is always trying to move to colder air, regardless of where and when. If we are trying to stay cool in the summer, but we don’t have insulation because it’s never cold (tropical and desert climates), the warm outside air is fighting with your cold inside air, making your air conditioning unit run longer and causing your energy expenses to sky rocket.
By insulating properly, you create a barrier to slow or stop this battle, allowing both your A/C and meter to take a break. Guess what else gets a break? YOUR WALLET! Energy costs are on the rise, from gasoline to electricity and everything in between. Wouldn’t it be nice to spend less every month on energy?
Simply put, TAP aims to reduce energy costs and prevent infestation, both of which save our customers money while making their homes safer and more comfortable. Whether it is removing corrupted and antiquated insulation, or just adding the proper amount of R-Value and efficiency of your current insulation, insulation by Truly Nolen has a significant impact on our customers’ lives.
As a reminder, we are your neighbors and a FREE in-home inspection is always just a phone call away. SaddleBrooke homeowners can simply call or visit www.trulynolen.com and clicking “Schedule Free Inspection.” Don’t forget to mention you saw this in Saddlebag Notes.
(Tommy Gee is the Manager for Truly Nolen in SaddleBrooke. His service office can be reached at (520) 219-2494. Founded in 1938, Tucson-based Truly Nolen of America (www.trulynolen.com) is one of the largest family-owned pest control companies in the United States.)