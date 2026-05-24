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You sometimes hear or read comments about Tucson that sting.

"Tucson is a cesspool" is one I've heard a few times.

It bothers me. Tucson certainly has ugly stretches of streetscape, disheveled and weedy. And it has persistent social problems that need solving.

But "a cesspool"? That strikes me as extreme. So sometimes I've asked people what they mean when they say things like this, online or in person, and I've started to understand better a key problem of Tucson in the 2020s.

People who say this sort of thing are often talking about the view through the windshield as they drive Tucson's main arteries. What they notice, other than construction everywhere, is homeless or addicted people walking the long stretches of busy road, panhandling curbside or on medians, or congregating at bus stops.

Street people used to be visible only in certain parts of town, but now may be anywhere. Importantly, these are often the only people visible along Tucson's main roads as the unrelenting sun beats down. Otherwise, all the people are in cars or buses.

That, I believe, is a key to Tucson's perception problem, why some people who drive the city judge it so negatively. The little street life on our busiest arteries belongs to people who are homeless, addicted or seriously mentally ill.

Most of us who walk or ride our bikes in Tucson stay away from harsh and dangerous streets like Speedway and Oracle. We walk in our neighborhoods or parks, or we bike on paths, not in places where most drivers see us as they shoot from place to place.