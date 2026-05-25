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Two men who exchanged gunfire Friday night after a confrontation in traffic on Tucson's far east side both died, police say.

The Tucson Police Department gave the following account in a news release Saturday:

Officers were sent to the 9600 block of East Fifth Street, near North Harrison Road, about 9:30 p.m. May 22 for reports of a shooting, where they found a man with gunshot wounds. First-responders rendered aid and took him to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Dustin Sean Sowards, 41.

Additional officers responded to the front of a residence about one block east of the initial location, where a second man with gunshot trauma was found unresponsive inside a sedan.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as Jacob Michael Leland, 21.

Detectives determined that Sowards and Leland were involved in a confrontation while driving near North Harrison and East Fifth, pulled over, and exchanged gunfire.