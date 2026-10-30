The 16th annual First Tee of Tucson golf outing was held on Sunday, September 13 at the MountainView Golf Course in SaddleBrooke this year. The first tee is an international youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to young people. Through after school and in school programs, they help shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by reinforcing values like integrity, respect and perseverance through the game of golf.

The event this year featured a putting contest and a Rules of Golf quiz organized by Phil Gray, and a nine-hole outing on the golf course. Thirty-six boys and girls from ages eight to 16 years old participated and were driven around the course by SaddleBrooke volunteer residents. They enjoyed a pizza party after golf.

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Judy McDermott, Executive Director and Vicky Gonzalez, the Participant and Volunteer Service Director for the First Tee of Tucson, partnered with David Cohen and Tim Benjamin of the Mountain View/Preserve Men’s Golf Association (MPMGA) to organize the event. The residents also donated used golf equipment and balls to the First Tee before the event started.

The MPMGA sponsors the event every year and this year was able to donate $1,000 to the group (presented by President Dan Schroeder). The MPWGA also donated $500 (presented by Treasurer Jenni Long).