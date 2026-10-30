As the MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) falls into cooler temps, our snowbirds are returning, and we look forward to our year end events.

Ace of the Month was held on Tuesday, October 13 at the Preserve Golf Course, sponsored by Robson Resort Communities. We have had some late season rains, and overseeding, so it was Cart Path only for the hardy Aces. Top honors went to Gross Ace of the Month, Kathy Hughes, who shot a 95 in tough conditions. Ace Net was a tie at 73 for Barb Laskowski and Lori Stegink. There were also flight winners for a separate event, "Three Blind Mice"—where three holes were thrown out. The lucky flight winners for this were: Flight 1 - Dawn Petty +1, Flight 2 - Kathy Hughes and Denise Cashmore tied at +6, and Flight 3 - Cookie Kaplan +2.

Take a look at some of the exciting events yet to come.

Tuesday, November 3 - Coyote Classic (contact Karen Erickson or Mary Miller for more information, they can find you a partner).

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Tuesday, December 8 - Pick Your Partner, followed by Business-Holiday Luncheon

For more information on local rules, club schedules and membership, visit mpwga.com.

See you at the turn!