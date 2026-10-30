After a warm, humid round of putting on Monday, September 14, the Verde Sputters gathered in Vistas for a lively business meeting and brunch buffet. The fresh, warm cinnamon rolls… smothered in yummy frosting… are always a draw for our members! This is the first of many meals we enjoy together during the busy season here in SaddleBrooke.

Volunteer hosts Deb Gryniewicz and Denise Titus chose a theme of red, white and blue to honor our country’s 250th anniversary and the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy. It’s generally easy to find attire and accessories with these colors in our closets, and many of our players showed up on the green in all their finery.

After a brief program covering club business and upcoming events, Deb and Denise took the podium for games with cash prizes. Hazel Roper won the 50/50 raffle benefiting the Tucson Gospel Rescue Mission, which offers shelter, recovery and support for homeless people in the city. Hazel was flush with cash for the day after also getting a hole in one on our Money Hole!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The Sputters have some busy months ahead. We traveled to SaddleBrooke Ranch on Wednesday, October 7, for a friendly tournament with the Ranchettes putters. Our next regular luncheon will be held on Monday, November 2, starting at approximately 11:15 a.m. And, we team up with golfers from the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners on Tuesday, November 10. This is always a fun activity where the Niners hit the ball to the green, and Sputters take over to putt it into the hole.

You’re welcome to join the Verde Sputters if you’re a homeowner or renter in SaddleBrooke—and you do not belong to a sanctioned 9 or 18-hole golf league. We putt every Monday morning on the main greens behind the HOA-1 Clubhouse (course is closed Monday, October 5, Monday, October 12, and 19); check-in starting November 1 is 9:30 a.m. unless there’s a frost delay. Simply show up and give it a try; annual dues are just $48 and are prorated depending on the month you join. Or, call Lydia O’Connor, the Verde Sputters Membership Chair, at (507) 421-5640 or send an email to lh1017ger47@gmail.com for more information.