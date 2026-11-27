SaddleBrooke Volleyball Club is looking for men and women who are interested in playing a fun, low key, friendly but competitive game of volleyball. We play all year on Wednesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the gym at the Mountain Vista School in Oracle. We meet and carpool from the Minit Mart Shopping Center at 5:45 p.m. Come try it, you'll get some exercise and laugh along with it. For more details, call Stan at (520) 825-1382 or send an email to sbvolleyball19@gmail.
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