While the Verde Sputters play 18 holes on the HOA-1 practice greens throughout the summer, it’s always nice to see our snowbird members return! During the winter months, registration starts at 9:30 a.m. on Monday mornings…and putting begins at 10 a.m. Drive by the greens in your golf cart—or peek over the railing from the Roadrunner Grill patio—and you’ll see loads of ladies clad in their white shirts, blue vests and custom skorts. More importantly, you’ll hear plenty of laughter and cheers as we strive for those holes in one.

For more than 30 years, the Verde Sputters has welcomed residents and renters from both HOA’s… as long as they’re not a member of a sanctioned nine or 18-hole golf league. For some of our players, this is the first time they’ve picked up a putter. Some are interested in honing their skills for better golf scores. And some simply enjoy the time out-of-doors with friends old and new.

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In addition to putting, Sputters take part in luncheons and fun events throughout the year. Be our guest! Simply show up any Monday morning and give us a try at no charge. If you have any questions, or for more information, call Lydia O’Connor, the Verde Sputters Membership Chair, at (507) 421-5640 or send an email to lh1017ger47@gmail.com.