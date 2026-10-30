For 10 consecutive years, members of the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) have demonstrated that their commitment to the community extends well beyond the pickleball courts.

Since 2017, SPA volunteers have participated in Pinal County's Adopt-a-County-Road Program, gathering twice each year to remove litter along a 1.3-mile stretch of Edwin Road that borders the southern edge of SaddleBrooke.

Sixteen SPA members participated in the association's fall cleanup, covering Edwin Road from North Columbus Boulevard to Eagle Crest Ranch Boulevard on Saturday, September 26. This year's event marked a decade of volunteer service and community pride.

Organized and led by longtime volunteers Terry and Karol Jackson, the cleanup began early in the morning as 14 fellow pickleball enthusiasts, outfitted in high-visibility vests and armed with litter grabbers and heavy-duty orange trash bags, set out along the roadside.

Their collection included the usual assortment of cans, bottles, plastic bags, cardboard and paper products, along with more than a few discarded political signs. Apparently, roadside litter knows no political affiliation—all parties were well represented in the trash pile!

Passing motorists showed their appreciation with friendly waves and honks of their horns, offering encouragement as the volunteers worked to keep the community looking its best.

Joining Terry and Karol for the fall cleanup were Pat Barry, Carol and Joe Howard, Connie Lewis, Corey Loyd, Denise Phillips, Missy Roberts, Frank Shipton, John Suhr, Ann Van Sickel, Roger Van Hoozer, James Walter, Teresa Woodhouse and SPA Board Member Kurt Wallen.

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A Decade of Dedicated Leadership

While the entire association deserves recognition for its volunteer efforts, special appreciation goes to Terry and Karol Jackson, who have organized and coordinated SPA’s participation in the program since its beginning in 2017.

For 10 years, the Jacksons have recruited volunteers, coordinated cleanup activities and helped make this twice-yearly event a lasting SaddleBrooke tradition.

This year's cleanup also marks the end of an era. Terry and Karol have announced that they will be stepping aside from their organizational responsibilities after a decade of dedicated service.

Their leadership, enthusiasm and commitment have made a lasting contribution to keeping the SaddleBrooke community clean and beautiful. On behalf of the many volunteers who have participated over the years, SPA extends its heartfelt appreciation to Terry and Karol for everything they have done.

Thank you, Terry and Karol, for 10 wonderful years of service!

And while they may be hanging up their litter grabbers and orange trash bags, don't expect them to hang up their pickleball paddles. You'll still find Terry and Karol enjoying the game on the SaddleBrooke courts!