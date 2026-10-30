Your Guide to Court Reservations, Ball Machines, and Etiquette

Whether you are new to tennis or refining your game, the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) offers excellent facilities throughout the community. Once you know the basics, you can easily get on any of the 20 courts at SaddleBrooke HOA-1 and SaddleBrooke HOA-2. Our courts support tennis, pop tennis and red ball. Grab your gear, sign in to STARS and enjoy the court.

Easy Court Reservations

Community courts at SaddleBrooke One, Mountain View, Desert View, and the Preserve are open to homeowners, renters and guests. Non-members can reserve a court online through the SaddleBrooke Tennis Automated Reservation System (STARS) after being approved for access. Apply in person or online.

Members and non-members may reserve courts up to seven days ahead for non-prime time and up to three days ahead for prime time. You can view open courts on STARS.

Reservations for high-demand Prime Time hours cannot be made directly in STARS. Email your request to tennisclub@saddlebrooke.org. The tennis coordinators will enter it manually and send confirmation by noon on the day before play.

Open prime time slots become available in STARS at 12:15 p.m. the day before play. For example, Tuesday slots open after 12:15 p.m. on Monday. When courts are busy and others are waiting, please limit play to two hours.

Practicing with Ball Machines

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Practice solo for one hour by reserving an STC ball machine with your court. In STARS, choose your reservation type, select "Available Resources," and add the ball machine.

Machine Location - Machines are located outside Court 4 for use on Courts 4 or 5 at HOA-1, and outside Court 13 for use on Mountain View Court 13.

POP Tennis Practice - The machine is on the patio between the Desert View courts and is intended primarily for Court 14 or Court 15.

Backboard Practice - Court 22 at The Preserve has a built-in backboard for wall practice.

On-Court Essentials and Etiquette

Follow these community guidelines to keep play safe and enjoyable for everyone:

Footwear and Attire - Wear seasonally appropriate tennis clothing and non-marking rubber-soled shoes designed for court play.

Respect the Flow - Keep gates closed during and after play. If your ball enters an adjacent court, wait until that point ends before retrieving it. If a stray ball enters your court, call a "let."

Waiting for a Court - Wait quietly outside the fence. Do not ask players when they will finish; during a natural break, you may politely ask the score.

New Members Are Welcome!

Membership Rates - Annual: $120 | 3 months: $60 | 1 month: $30

For more information, call 520-825-0255 or send an email to tennisclub@saddlebrooke.org. SaddleBrooke Tennis Club plays at 64335 SaddleBrooke Boulevard. The HOA-1 Tennis Center office is open Monday to Saturday mornings.