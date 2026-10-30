Wednesday, October 7, was a fine morning for the Verde Sputters to head up to SaddleBrooke Ranch for an annual tournament with the Ranchette Putters. This year’s theme was “Rodeo at the Ranch,” and many players donned their western wear and cowboy hats for the event—including our costume star, Julie Wilson, who even attached an inflatable stick horse to her putter!

Our hosts formed teams of six (three Ranchettes and three Sputters) to play 18 holes on the Ranch putting green. There were plenty of holes in one, with several teams racking up 15 or 16 for the round. As usual, the green was lively with cheers and encouraging advice. We all made many new friends as we chatted our way around the course.

The first-place team had an average score of 36.5. Each member won a cash prize of $20: Renee Strand, Andrea Cothran, Carolyn Cuddy, Joann Pritchard, Laura Berkley and Karen Simmons.

The second-place team had an average score of 36.67. Each member won a cash prize of $15: Joyce DeYoung, Nancy Eisenstein, Vicki Keller, Judy Abadia, Janet Knowles and Wendy Bellamy.

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The third-place team had an average score of 37. Each member won a cash prize of $10: Karen Derdzinske, Pam Englehardt, Connie Kotke, Kathie Roberts and Lisa Woolmington.

After putting, everyone headed to the ballroom for a baked potato bar, freshly-baked cookies and tons of raffle prizes. Many thanks to our gracious hosts for another successful tournament…one of many events members of the Verde Sputters enjoy throughout the year.

If you’re interested in joining, simply show up at the SaddleBrooke HOA-1 main putting green at 9:30 a.m. on Monday mornings to try us out at no charge. If you have any questions, call Lydia O’Connor, the Verde Sputters Membership Chair, at (507) 421-5640 or send an email to Lh1017ger47@gmail.com.