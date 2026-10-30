Great things are taking shape for 2027. Our board and many volunteers have been very busy organizing League events and filling officer positions for the upcoming year. A big thank you to all these ladies.

Ruth Irving and Teresa Jenkins are our September 2026 Aces. Congratulations to you both on a great round. Tuesday, October 27 is the next Ace Day tournament.

The LAGOS tournament was a winning event in every way. We want to thank the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners for making this day so special. We enjoyed every minute, from the start of play through the delicious lunch. Every player received a tapestry gift bag (thanks to Maria Beyers who made 80 gift bags) and each bag was full of goodies.

As the cool weather begins, we welcome back our snowbird friends, neighbors and players. The calendar is getting busier every week. Overseeding is going well and soon we will be in full swing on our beautiful courses. Kudos to Mike and Mike and the entire grounds crew. It must be a horrendous task.

We will play in a partner event followed by our general meeting and luncheon on Tuesday, November 3.

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The Solheim Cup will be played November 7 and November 8. Cochairs for this two-day event are Gail Plimpton and Sherry Fitzpatrick. The “Solheim type” tournament is a two-day team match play event and is played every other year.

The 2026 Cactus Classic Tournament is one of our major tournaments and will be held on Tuesday, November 17, Thursday, November 19 and Saturday, November 24. This is a low net tournament, and players must commit to three days of play. CJ Johnson and many others are busy putting the finishing touches on this event. The Cactus Classic party will be a great finale, where we will eat, laugh and honor the winners. Co-chairs for the party are TK Eakin, Marie Kahng and Sharon Kagiyama.

The last scheduled tournament is Tuesday, December 15, where we will endeavor to “Beat the Pro.”

If you are interested in getting more information about our league, please visit our website at sbwga18.azgolf.org.