2027 is just around the corner and our League has been busy! We have two new “ACES”; we have three hole-in-one ladies; and, we have elected our 2027 Board of Directors.

A shout out to our October Aces, Debbie Green and Jennifer Post. Way to go ladies and congratulations. Monthly Ace Day winners will vie for “Ace-of-the-Year” in December.

Most golfers have a wish list. Most likely it includes breaking 80, 90 or 100 and, the crowning glory, would be to have a hole-in-one. I know it’s on my list. This year (to date), the SaddleBrooke Women’s Golf Association-18 (SBWGA-18) has honored three ladies for achieving this goal. Congrats to Michelle Lennox, Lynn Wenzel and BJ Murray. On Monday, September 7, Michelle aced Catalina 8. Lynn aced SaddleBrooke Hole 2 (8 iron at 75 yards) on Thursday, September 24. BJ aced this same hole (pitching wedge at 85 yards) on Thursday, October 22.

A heartfelt thanks to our hard-working nominating committee and the ladies who have stepped forward to share their time, expertise and energies. The 2027 SBWGA-18 Board of Directors are: Peggy Bakos, President; BJ Murray, Vice President; Janice Hoover, Secretary; Laurie Duxbury, Treasurer; Bonnie Westra, Tuesday Play Day; Kathy Bussell, Special Tournaments; Lisa Graff, Handicap; Karen Tulchinsky, Membership.

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The 2026 Cactus Classic Tournament, East Meets West’, held on Tuesday, November 17, Thursday, November 19 and Tuesday, November 24 was a great event. This low net tournament recognized field low net plus flight low net. A great party followed. Kudos to all who coordinated this tournament and party (C.J. Johnson, Ellen Avenoso, TK Eakin, Rose Chen, Judy Briney, Marie Kahng, Sharon Kagiyama and Becky Hubbard).

The Solheim Cup will be played on Monday, December 7 and Tuesday, December 8. (Apologies as I had an incorrect date in my last articles). Cochairs Gail Plimpton and Sherry Fitzpatrick are in charge of this bi-annual event and have planned a fun, holiday themed, competition between our members!

The last scheduled tournament for 2026 is December 15, where lady18ers will endeavor to “Beat the Pro.”

If you are interested in getting more information about our league, visit our website at sbwga18.azgolf.org.