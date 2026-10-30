Help Defeat Skin Cancer — Your Participation Matters

SaddleBrooke residents and guests have a powerful opportunity to support life‑saving research by attending and donating at this year’s Skin Cancer Research Fundraiser. Skin cancer remains the most common cancer in the United States: one in five Americans will develop it, more than two people die from it every hour, and over 9,500 new cases are diagnosed daily. Non‑melanoma skin cancers alone affect more than 3 million Americans each year, with women experiencing the fastest‑rising incidence rates.

The University of Arizona Skin Cancer Institute (SCI), the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club, and the University of Arizona Women’s and Men’s Tennis Teams are teaming up once again—and they need your help to push research forward.

Event Details

What: Annual SaddleBrooke Skin Cancer Research Fundraiser

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 21

Where: SaddleBrooke Tennis Center, 64335 SaddleBrooke Boulevard

Who: All SaddleBrooke area residents & guests

Why Your Support Matters

The University of Arizona Cancer Center has long been a national leader in skin cancer research. SCI scientists are advancing breakthroughs in:

Chemical agents that prevent skin cancer and reverse sun damage

New and improved treatments

Early detection technologies

Understanding how skin cancer develops and spreads

Helping people adopt safer sun‑related behaviors

Your participation directly fuels this work.

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A Unique Tennis Experience

SaddleBrooke Tennis Club members—traditional, pop, and Red Ball—will bid for the chance to partner with UA players and coaches in three lively 20‑minute rotations. Expect high‑energy play, great food, and a festive atmosphere. SCI and STC volunteers will gladly accept donations and 100 percent of proceeds from food, auctions, bidding and contributions go directly to SCI’s research and treatment efforts.

What You’ll Find at the Fundraiser

Free skin cancer screenings

Silent auction featuring restaurant vouchers, local business offerings, tennis and non‑tennis goods

Entertaining tennis action from UA student‑athletes and SaddleBrooke players

Please bid generously—every dollar helps advance critical research.

Join the Fight

Spend a few hours—and a few dollars—to make a meaningful impact in the battle against this deadly disease. STC is dedicated to the health and enjoyment of all SaddleBrooke residents. Come enjoy the outdoors, wear sunscreen, and be part of something that truly matters.

To participate, call the STC office at (520) 825‑0255 or send an email to saddlebrooketennisclub@gmail.com. We’d love to have you.