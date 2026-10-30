Sputters brought their own heat to the greens this September, tallying up 86 holes in one. The ladies endured the temperatures and found fun, friendly competition and laughter while attempting to beat their own low scores or earn their first star to wear with pride on their name badge!

Low scores for 18 holes of putting each week were achieved by Hazel Roper (33), Marilyn Palatas (34), Janet Knowles and Dawn Hecht (35).

All women who are not part of a sanctioned 9-hole or 18-hole golf league are invited to join, even if they’ve never picked up a putter. Simply grab a putter, a ball, and a bottle of water and arrive at the main putting green behind the HOA-1 Clubhouse at 8:30 a.m. (9:30 beginning in October) on Mondays. What could be easier? Play provides an opportunity for improving putting skill while enjoying the company of fellow members and of course money holes are there for the winning! Sputters also join HOA-2 Ranchettes and Niners for special event-fun once a year!

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Turning in FOUR holes in one during one round were Lana Steinert, Hazel Roper and Janet Knowles (x2). Star Worthy Scores (39 and below) are recognized by a star on the player’s name badge. Stars in September were received by Lynn Berry and Karen Proffitt (39) and Carol Jones (35). Bringing home the money hole prizes for July were Juli Wilson, Karen Proffitt, Hazel Roper, Connie Kotke, Lydia O’Connor, Virginia La Bar and Janet Knowles (x2)

If you have any questions about joining the fun, email Lydia O’Connor, our Membership Chair, at lh1017ger47@gmail.com or call (507) 421-5640.