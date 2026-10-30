Tuesday, September 15 was a beautiful sunny day, warm but not hot, perfect for the annual LAGOS Tournament. LAGOS is Ladies Amalgamated Golf of SaddleBrooke! How’s that for a title? No wonder we only say LAGOS! This event is the one time each year that the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners and the SaddleBrooke Women’s Golf Association 18-Holers (SBWGA) golf together.

Seventy women enjoyed playing in this 9-hole scramble event followed by a delicious lunch. This year’s theme was Fall into Friendship, perfect just as the weather was starting to cool. This scramble event was made more fun by the opportunity for players to purchase a Get-out-of-Trouble Bundle that included a mulligan, magic putt, and get-out-of-a-hazard ball. Used strategically, these offered huge advantages. Golf was followed by a delicious lunch of grilled chicken with penne pasta, lemon caper sauce, artichoke hearts, spinach and mushrooms along with a side salad and bread sticks plus a lemon bar for dessert. Many thanks to Sue Schliepsiek who chaired this event for the Lady Niners and to Ann Chatham who was the SBWGA liaison.

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Congratulations to our winners who were:

Flight 1: Geri Sandilands, Bonnie Westra, Susan Lucci and Kat Danner.

Flight 2: Janice Hoover, Linda Burnham, Bonnie Stutzman and Nancy Wylie

Closest to the pin: Linda Moraga for the Niners and Cindy Witt for the 18ers

Closest to the squiggly line: Diane Mazzarella for the Niners and Michele Lennox for the 18ers