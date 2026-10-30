According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the summer of 2026 ended on Tuesday, September 22. Unofficially, however, I am calling today, Sunday, October 11, my end of summer. Temperatures will not reach 80 degrees in the foreseeable future, so this seems reasonable to me. The overseeding of the Preserve golf course is complete and looks to be in excellent shape for the fall and winter golf season. Mountainview is closed until Sunday, October 25, when we will once again have our full complement of courses available for play. Unfortunately, cart path only rules will apply for the time being, making a round at the Preserve a little daunting for our (older) golfers.

Our most recent tournament was a par three 2X2 scramble. This was a benevolent act by the MountainView/Preserve Men’s Golf Association (MPMGA) since it limited walking to tees and greens from the cart path. Two teams tied for first place in Flight One: Dave Henry, Ted Olsen, Mike Miller, and Daniel Engle along with Don Sanders, Don Erickson, Paul Caleb, and Rick Berg. David Petty, Mark Gingerich, Ric Hayward and Larry McNamee won Flight Two.

On Thursday, October 1, our tournament was a simple two Best Ball event. Dan Nordhill, David Jones, Mike Miller and Kevin Haverstock won the first flight and the second flight ended in a tie, both teams shooting an incredible 16 under par. David Trippe, Michael Volz, Dave Field, and Terry McCarthy made up one of those teams, while the other team was David Petty, Greg Ames, Paul Caleb and Glenn Deutsch.

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These last few weeks have made me realize that I’ve become quite a liability in team events. I’ve noticed quite a bit of buyer’s remorse from my teammates, but I hope to rectify that soon. There may be lessons in my future.

In some good news, our herd of goats have been doing a marvelous job of cleaning up at MountainView. They’re fun to look at but try not to climb the electrified fencing to pet them, or you might end up face planting on the ground and enduring the jeers of the younger goats. Yes, this has actually happened!