A lovely August Sunday afternoon presented itself recently to many members of SaddleBrooke One's Unit 11.

Nearly 40 neighbors gathered on the Preserve's patio to enjoy stunning views, shared conversation and comfortable mid-summer weather. The social event was enhanced by Happy Hour cocktails and small bites, along with excellent service by the staff.

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Living in SaddleBrooke provides many options for human interaction and we in Unit 11 are thankful for yet another wonderful experience.

My many thanks to Ric Nicholson, our Unit 11 Representative, for writing this article and providing the photos since I was out of town for this event.