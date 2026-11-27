Unit 11's Oktoberfest gave some 66 neighbors an autumnal party to remember. Featuring brats and dogs, an array of delicious pot luck dishes and, of course, beer. The event was hosted at the beautiful home of Terri, Mary and Bonnie—affectionately known to the Unit as The Sisters, and planned by the Unit 11 Social Committee.

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Beyond neighborly conversation, catching up and new resident introductions, the highlight of the evening was some early Breeder's Cup 25 cent pari-mutuel wagering. Presented by Ken and Barb Marich. The "Thoroughbreds" included Otto, Schnitzel, Gunther, Bratwurst, Greta and ever favorite Strudel. With two 'furlong' distance races, the raucous crowd cheered their favorites over the finish line... and hopefully a share of the betting purse. Win or lose, a wonderful time was had by all.