Saejah Tapp, Allure Medical and Laser Institute
As president and CEO of Allure Medical and Laser Institute, Saejah Tapp has proven that hard work, determination, and community involvement have been the main components for personal success. Seven years ago, she opened Allure Medical with a goal of helping people regain their confidence through specialized treatment plans. Since then Allure has grown to be one of the top medical spas in Southern Arizona as well as the leading facility for Certified Laser Training through the AZDHS.
As a staple in the community through endless humanitarian work, she is the founder of the Change Your Life Program which is dedicated to helping individuals become contributing members of society by removing visible or offensive tattoos that have been holding them back from employment. As a proud member of the Tucson community, Saejah will continue to change lives, grow her businesses, and be a positive role model for those looking to overcome the odds.