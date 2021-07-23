 Skip to main content
Santorini Greek Cafe

This cafe features all the Greek classics (no, not Homer's "The Iliad"): gyros, lamb skewers, tzatziki, dolmathes and mousakas, to name a few. 

Santorini Greek Cafe is at 2545 E. Speedway Blvd., a couple doors down from The Screamery ice cream shop. 

