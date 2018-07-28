History: Good and excellent ratings for several years until June 28 when the restaurant was put on probation.
What the inspector saw: Employee handled raw meat, then cooked food without washing hands or changing gloves; raw chicken stored in a sink; clean dishes stored on dirty racks or in dirty containers; dirty dishes stored as clean; “dirty walls in multiple areas;” handwashing sink had no soap.
Follow-up: Passed a July 10 reinspection.
Comments: A man answering the phone, who identified himself as “Chef Patrick” and wouldn’t provide his surname, said the restaurant’s owner hired him from out of town to clean things up and said one of his first moves was to fire the staff members responsible. “There is no excuse for what happened. It was just pure negligence and laziness and it won’t happen again.” The establishment was cleaned from top to bottom and deficiencies corrected, he said.