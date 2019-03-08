History: Good, excellent or passing ratings since 2015, but was placed on probation Feb. 4 and failed two re-inspections Feb. 14 and 15.
What the inspector saw: Sausage, ham, chorizo and cojita cheese stored at unsafe temperatures; hand-washing sink had no soap or paper towels and was being used to rinse food; cutting boards were cracked, chipped and pitted, food surfaces not cleaned as often as required; no safe handling instructions for meat and poultry sold to the public.
Follow-up: Passed a third re-inspection Feb. 27
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.