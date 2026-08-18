Born and raised in Tucson, Soleil Chiquette left the Old Pueblo but couldn’t wait to return. She is the founder of LET’S SWEAT and FR!DAY PILATES, creating third spaces where people can move, connect, and build community. In just two years, FR!DAY has grown to three locations, with a fourth opening next year. Most days, you’ll ﬁnd Soleil taking a class at FR!DAY, meeting with her incredible team, or chasing after her four children.