Samantha Ansinelli is an attorney and owner of Ansinelli Law, PLLC. Samantha represents clients in civil litigation, including in matters concerning property and contract related issues, and in post-trial and appellate matters. Throughout her work as an attorney, Samantha has been grateful to meet and represent clients across all walks of life. A native of Tucson, and two-time graduate of the University of Arizona where she received her undergraduate and law school education, Samantha hopes to continue serving this vibrant and much beloved community. Samantha is currently serving as President-Elect of the Pima County Bar Association (“PCBA”), and has previously served as the President of the PCBA Young Lawyers Division. She also serves as a member on the PCBA Continuing Legal Education Committee, which offers regular courses for local legal professionals. In her spare time, Samantha enjoys taking amateur photography, participating in local distance races, and spending time with her large and fun-loving family.