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Home design trends come and go, but one that has inspired a legion of committed followers is the 3-5-7 rule. The 3-5-7 rule is a formula for interior decorating that encourages homeowners to group furnishings in odd numbers. The intention behind such groupings is to ensure homes feel balanced and intentional without sacrificing aesthetic appeal.

Adherents to the 3-5-7 rule feel that odd-numbered groupings allow for an ideal blend of scale and height that creates a natural rhythm within interior spaces. Some even insist that odd groupings appear more curated.

Size can come into play when pivoting to the 3-5-7 approach to interior design. Three large furnishings can be arranged (i.e., sofa, area rug and a large piece of wall art), five mid-sized items (chairs, coffee table, etc.) and seven small pieces (candles, framed photos, etc.).