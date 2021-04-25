Arizona Wildcats add walk-on/manager Will Reeves of Spokane's Gonzaga Prep

Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
Will Reeves, a 6-foot-3 guard from Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, said he has committed to play for Arizona.
Reeves is scheduled to join the Wildcats as either a walk-on player or manager next season. Arizona already has three walk-ons lined up in 6-10 Will Menaugh of Catalina Foothills while junior forward Jordan Mains and sophomore guard Grant Weitman also have eligibility to return as walk-ons.
Reeves averaged 9.1 points in 2019-20 for Gonzaga Prep. The Bullpups have not yet had a 2020-21 season.
