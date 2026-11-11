TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Buffalo at Ball St.
ESPNU — Sacramento St. at Central Michigan
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UMass at Toledo
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at South Florida
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Penn at Navy
5 p.m.
FS1 — Marquette at Michigan
People are also reading…
Peacock — Colgate at St. John’s
7 p.m.
FS1 — Lindenwood at Nebraska
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — USC at California
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
SECN — South Dakota St. at Texas
GOLF
Midnight (Thu.)
GOLF — DP World Tour Championship
NBA
5 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at N.Y. Knicks
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Houston
NHL
5 p.m.
TNT, truTV — Tampa Bay at Buffalo
7:30 p.m.
TNT, truTV — Utah at Vegas
TENNIS
5 / 10 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm ATP Early Rounds
1 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles & Doubles Round Robin
RADIO
xxxxxxxx
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.
1450-AM — “Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.
1290-AM — “D.K. on the Sports Tip”
6 p.m.
1290-AM — “The Brent Brennan Radio Show”
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)