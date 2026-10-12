TV
MLB PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.
FOX — NLCS: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 2
5 p.m.
TBS / TruTV — ALCS: Cleveland at Tampa Bay, Game 1
NFL
5:15 p.m.
ESPN / ABC — Buffalo at L.A. Rams
NHL
4 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at New Jersey
SOCCER (INTERNATIONAL)
Noon
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USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Coventry City
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Sevilla at Levante
RADIO
MLB PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.
1490-AM — NLCS: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, Game 2
5 p.m.
1490-AM — ALCS: Cleveland at Tampa Bay, Game 1
NFL
5:15 p.m.
1290-AM — Buffalo at L.A. Rams
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.
1450-AM — “Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.
1290-AM — “D.K. on the Sports Tip”
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)