TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — New Mexico State at Sam Houston
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — Abilene Christian Intercollegiate
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA BMW Championship
NBA
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4:30 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Miami
7 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at L.A. Lakers
NHL
4:30 p.m.
TNT / truTV — Philadelphia at Buffalo
SOCCER
7:48 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U17 Women: France vs. Japan
9:45 a.m.
Paramount+ — UEFA Champions League: Manchester United at Como, Galatasaray at Lille
10:48 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U17 Women: Brazil vs. Ghana
11 a.m.
ESPN Deportes / ESPN+ — La Liga: Athletic Club at Levante
Noon
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Shakhtar Donetsk at Internazionale
Paramount+ — UEFA Champions League: Viking FK at Aston Villa, Arsenal at Bayern Munich, Lens at Club Brugge, Feyenoord Rotterdam at Real Betis, RB Leipzig at Real Madrid, LASK Linz at Sporting CP
4 p.m.
Apple TV — MLS: D.C. United at FC Cincinnati
FS2 — Canadian: Forge vs. Montreal
5 p.m.
CBSSN — U.S. Open Cup: St. Louis City at Columbus
TENNIS
3 a.m. / 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Brussels, Lyon, Almaty, Osaka, Ningbo
WNBA FINALS
5 p.m.
USA / Peacock — Golden State at Atlanta
RADIO
NBA
7 p.m.
1490-AM — Phoenix at Portland
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.
1450-AM — “Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.
1290-AM — “D.K. on the Sports Tip”
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)