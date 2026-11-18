TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — Players Era 8: Teams TBD
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Players Era 8: Teams TBD
4:30 p.m.
BTN — IU Indianapolis at Penn State
5 p.m.
truTV — Siena at St. John’s
SECN — Elon at South Carolina
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Players Era 8: Teams TBD
6 p.m.
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ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse
YouTube — Incarnate Word at Texas State
6:30 p.m.
BTN — South Dakota at Nebraska
7 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at Arizona
SECN — Alcorn State at Missouri
truTV — Bethune-Cookman at Creighton
YouTube — North Dakota State at Colorado, Weber State at Utah State
8 p.m.
ESPN — Players Era 8: Teams TBD
YouTube — Texas Southern at San Diego State
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Cal State Fullerton at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
YouTube — Oregon State at UC Riverside
4 p.m.
ACCN — South Carolina Upstate at Clemson
5 p.m.
FS1 — Ole Miss at Ohio State
6 p.m.
Peacock / NBCSN — Kansas at Minnesota
7 p.m.
YouTube — Montana at Gonzaga
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Akron at Massachusetts
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Central Michigan at Buffalo
NBA
5 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Miami
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at Dallas
NHL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Detroit
8 p.m.
TNT — Colorado at Utah
SOCCER
10:45 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Women: Internazionale at Real Madrid
Noon
CBSSN — UEFA Women: OH Leuven at Juventus
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Round Robin
RADIO
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
1290-AM — UConn at Arizona (also on 107.5-FM)
NBA
8 p.m.
1490-AM — Phoenix at Sacramento
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — “Spears and Ali”
3 p.m.
1450-AM — “Eye on the Ball”
4 p.m.
1290-AM — “D.K. on the Sports Tip”
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)