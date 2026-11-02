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Arizona's Motiejus Krivas, Ivan Kharchenkov and Caleb Holt were among the 50 players named to the Naismith Trophy's preseason watch list Monday.

A senior center from Lithuania, Krivas has already been named a preseason AP all-American and the Big 12 preseason Player of the Year while Kharchenkov and Holt have bene receiving a number of accolades. Kharchenkov is a sophomore returning starter for the Wildcats, while Holt is an incoming five-star freshman.