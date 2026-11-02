Arizona's Motiejus Krivas, Ivan Kharchenkov and Caleb Holt were among the 50 players named to the Naismith Trophy's preseason watch list Monday.
A senior center from Lithuania, Krivas has already been named a preseason AP all-American and the Big 12 preseason Player of the Year while Kharchenkov and Holt have bene receiving a number of accolades. Kharchenkov is a sophomore returning starter for the Wildcats, while Holt is an incoming five-star freshman.
The Wildcats will face a number of other players on the watch list this season including one of their own former players, forward Paulius Murauskas of ASU.