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Arizona in-state recruiting targets Adan Diggs and Darius Wabbington were named Wednesday to the USA Basketball team that will play in the U18 AmeriCup next week in Leon, Mexico.

Diggs, a guard from Goodyear Millennium, announced earlier this month he is moving up to the high school class of 2027. Wabbington is a rising senior center at Phoenix Sunnyslope.

USA team will will open FIBA U18 AmeriCup play against Argentina at 4:30 p.m. on June 1, and also face Brazil and Mexico in Group A qualifying games.

The rest of the USA U18 roster includes Bruce Branch III, Quentin Coleman, Caleb Gaskins, Demarcus Henry, Jasiah Jervis, Malachi Jordan, Taylen Kinney, Colben Landrew, Ethan Taylor, and Davion Thompson.