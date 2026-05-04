Shot-blocking former FAU center Devin Williams is reportedly taking a recruiting visit to Arizona this week, according to Hitmen Hoops.

A former four-star recruit out of Corona (Calif.) Centennial, who left just before ex-UA forward Carter Bryant spent his senior season there, Williams started his college career at UCLA in 2023-24 but played only nine games as a freshman . He then redshirted in 2024-25 before playing at FAU in 2025-26.

For the Owls, Williams averaged 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while ranking ninth nationally in block percentage -- swatting away 11.1% of opponents' two-point shots when he was on the floor.