Shot-blocking former FAU center Devin Williams is reportedly taking a recruiting visit to Arizona this week, according to Hitmen Hoops.
A former four-star recruit out of Corona (Calif.) Centennial, who left just before ex-UA forward Carter Bryant spent his senior season there, Williams started his college career at UCLA in 2023-24 but played only nine games as a freshman . He then redshirted in 2024-25 before playing at FAU in 2025-26.
For the Owls, Williams averaged 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while ranking ninth nationally in block percentage -- swatting away 11.1% of opponents' two-point shots when he was on the floor.
Arizona is seeking at least one post player for 2026-27 even if forward Koa Peat returns from the NBA Draft pool and Williams could be an option to back up center Motiejus Krivas, who excelled defensively in 2025-26. Krivas ranked 60th with a block percentage of 7.5 and, according to CBB Analytics, UA opponents shot just 37% from the field when Krivas was on the floor, the lowest percentage tied to any player in Division I.