Arizona forward RJ Godfrey will sit out the Wildcats' game with San Francisco on Tuesday because of his continued ineligibility, while freshman center Endurance "Endi" Aiyamenkhue also will not play because of a lower leg injury.

Without Godfrey at power forward, the Wildcats will start with a small lineup as they did during their exhibition trip to Lithuania in August: Derek Dixon will start at point guard, with Bryce James and Caleb Holt on the wings, Ivan Kharchenkov at power forward and Motiejus Krivas at center.