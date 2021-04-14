 Skip to main content
Bruce Larson, who led Wildcats' men's basketball team from 1961-72, dies in Tucson at age 94
Bruce Larson, who led Wildcats' men's basketball team from 1961-72, dies in Tucson at age 94

Bruce Larson, right, was head coach of the University of Arizona basketball team from 1961-72.

 Tucson Citizen

Bruce Larson, Arizona’s head men’s basketball coach from 1961-72 and a 1992 inductee into the UA Sports Hall of Fame, died Wednesday in Tucson. He was 94.

Larson was named the Wildcats’ head coach after serving on the staff of Fred Enke. Larson also played basketball and baseball for the Wildcats in the 1949-50 season after serving in World War II. He had lived in Tucson since 1959.

A native of Fargo, North Dakota, Larson became the head basketball coach at athletic director at Eastern Arizona College from 1951-57. From there he coached Weber State College to the 1959 national junior college championship. In 1989, he was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame.

He is survived by four children from his 61-year marriage to Betty Larson, who died in 2017. A memorial service has not yet been scheduled.

Contact sports columnist Greg Hansen at 520-573-4362 or ghansen@tucson.com. On Twitter: @ghansen711

