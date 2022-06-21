Gonzaga walk-on guard Matt Lang to join Wildcats as grad transfer

Gonzaga walk-on Matt Lang announced via Instagram he will be joining Arizona next season as a super senior graduate transfer and pursuing a masters degree.

"Now I’m moving on to pursue my Masters of Accounting at U of Arizona, as well as play hoops, where I’ll be reunited with many former Zags," Lang wrote on Instagram. "I’m excited for this next step, but will be a Zag for life."

Not only is UA coach Tommy Lloyd a longtime former Gonzaga assistant, but staffers Riccardo Fois, T.J. Benson, Ken Nakagawa and Rem Bakamus all have Gonzaga roots, as does UA center Oumar Ballo.

A 6-foot-3-inch guard from Portland, Lang has already played four seasons for the Zags, appearing in 17 games last season. He'll use his extra "COVID" year of eligibility (for participating during 2020-21) at Arizona next season.

