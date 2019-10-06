Arizona's Sean Miller, Nico Mannion and Josh Green will make an appearance during the Pac-12 Networks' media day show at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The three will also make the conference's last main stage appearance of the day, at 3:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Now.
At the Pac-12 women's media day on Monday, the Arizona contingent of Adia Barnes, Aari McDonald and Tee Tee Starks will be featured on the Pac-12 Networks show at 1 p.m., with their main stage interviews on Pac-12 Now at 1:40.
The full Pac-12 men's media day schedule is here and the women's schedule is here.
The Pac-12 Networks is planning a women's show on Monday to air between noon and 3 p.m., with a men's show on Tuesday that will go between noon and 3:15.