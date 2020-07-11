Overseas Elite eliminates former Wildcat Ryan Luther, Herd That from TBT with 93-76 win

Four-time The Basketball Tournament champ Overseas Elite eliminated former Herd That and former Arizona forward Ryan Luther with a 93-76 quarterfinal win on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
After scoring a game-winning layup Thursday in Herd That's win over The Money Team, Luther hit a 3-pointer that cut Overseas Elite's lead to just 38-35 in the third quarter. Overseas Elite had committed four turnovers during its previous eight possessions leading up to that point.
However, Overseas Elite settled down from there. It went on a 16-2 run to take a 75-57 lead toward the end of the third quarter and coasted the rest of the way.
Former NBA all-star Joe Johnson led Overseas Elite with 35 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Overseas Elite will play in the TBT semifinals on Sunday at 3 p.m. while the championship game of the $1 million winner-take-all event is scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m.
