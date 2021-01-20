 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats chief of staff Dennis Polian appears to have accepted similar position at Baylor

Arizona Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin and associate athletic director Dennis Polian greet the game officials before the University of Arizona Wildcats vs. University of California Golden Bears college football game on Oct. 6, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

It appears Arizona will need a new chief of staff for the football program. 

UA associate athletic director Dennis Polian, who spent the last two seasons with the Wildcats, has joined Baylor as a senior associate AD and football chief of staff, according to BU's website.

Polian, the son of longtime NFL executive and Hall of Famer Bill Polian, arrived at Arizona in 2019 following his stint at Texas A&M, which is where he worked with former UA head coach Kevin Sumlin as a director of player personnel.  

Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin, right, and Dennis Polian associate AD, football, on the field before the Wildcats go up against USC at Arizona Stadium, Saturday September 29, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

Before Texas A&M, Polian was a pro scout, football administrator and assistant for the Tennessee Titans, and also worked for the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings. 

Despite Sumlin's dismissal in December, Polian remained on UA's staff until it was revealed on Thursday that he moved on to Baylor. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

