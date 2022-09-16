Field Pass: Projected starters, key matchups and a prediction for Saturday's UA-North Dakota State game

Here's a look at Saturday's lineups, key matchups — and a prediction from Star reporter Michael Lev.
North Dakota State (2-0) at Arizona (1-1)
8 p.m. Saturday • Fox Sports 1 • 1290-AM, 107.5-FM • On Twitter: @thewildcaster
Here's a look at Saturday's lineups, key matchups — and a prediction from Star reporter Michael Lev.
8 p.m. Saturday • Fox Sports 1 • 1290-AM, 107.5-FM • On Twitter: @thewildcaster
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Star's longtime columnist asks — and answers — key questions heading into Saturday night's nonconference game at Arizona Stadium.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.