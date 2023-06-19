Arizona's barrage of commits on Monday included Jaedon Langley, a three-star defensive lineman from Fort Worth, Texas.

Langley joined Salpointe Catholic edge rusher Keona Wilhite, Sacramento defensive back Kayo Patu, along with Glendale Apollo running back Adam Mohammed, offensive tackle Matthew Lado and guard Michael Watkins as players to verbally commit to Arizona on Monday.

The 6-3, 230-pound Langley, a star at Boswell High School, chose the UA over Texas Tech, North Texas, SMU and UTSA. Arizona has four defensive line commits for 2024: Langley, Wilhite, fellow Texan Eduwa Okundaye and Mater Dei standout Kaho Tuihalamaka. In the last two recruiting cycles, Arizona's defensive staff have attracted eight defensive linemen from the high school ranks.