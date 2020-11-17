UA reports record Graduation Success Rate scores, with six programs posting perfect marks

For the second straight year, the UA has set a record in its Graduate Success Rate.
The Wildcats' rate of 87% is slightly higher than the 86% it posted in 2018 and 2019. The new data covers graduation rates within a six-year period for the classes of 2010-13. Six Wildcats programs — women's golf, gymnastics, women's swimming and diving, men's tennis, women's tennis and beach volleyball — posted 100% scores.
"Continuing our record-breaking success in the classroom is a tremendous point of pride for our entire athletics department," athletic director Dave Heeke said. "Arizona Athletics has stayed true to its mission of providing opportunities for our student-athletes to become academic, athletic and life champions. This most recent academic achievement is a reflection of our commitment to that mission."
