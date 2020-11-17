 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UA reports record Graduation Success Rate scores, with six programs posting perfect marks
editor's pick

UA reports record Graduation Success Rate scores, with six programs posting perfect marks

  • Updated
071917-spt-ua swimming-p4.jpg

New University of Arizona Athletic Director Dave_Heeke speaks about new swimming head coach Augie Busch during a press conference at McKale Center on. July 18, 2017 in Tucson, AZ.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

For the second straight year, the UA has set a record in its Graduate Success Rate.

The Wildcats' rate of 87% is slightly higher than the 86% it posted in 2018 and 2019. The new data covers graduation rates within a six-year period for the classes of 2010-13. Six Wildcats programs — women's golf, gymnastics, women's swimming and diving, men's tennis, women's tennis and beach volleyball — posted 100% scores.

"Continuing our record-breaking success in the classroom is a tremendous point of pride for our entire athletics department," athletic director Dave Heeke said. "Arizona Athletics has stayed true to its mission of providing opportunities for our student-athletes to become academic, athletic and life champions. This most recent academic achievement is a reflection of our commitment to that mission."

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Arizona's Lucas Havrisik, Roy Lopez and Stanley Berryhill preview Washington trip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News