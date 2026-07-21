PHOENIX – As the fifth anniversary of the launch of legal sports betting in Arizona approaches, relaxed restrictions on gambling are here to stay. But how has it affected the state and its residents?
As far as money is concerned, it has been immensely profitable.
Event wagering, or sports betting, has become easier to access, with sportsbooks only a digital tap away. Over $34 billion has been wagered since the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) began tracking event wagering revenue in September 2021. Last year was another record-breaking year, said ADG spokesperson Suzanne Trainor.
“We had about $9 billion in handle last year alone,” she said.
On top of sports betting, sportsbooks also earn revenue from fantasy sports leagues. In these leagues, fans compete for prize money based on entry fees, of which the sportsbooks keep a portion. Over $486 million has been spent on fantasy sports entry fees since September 2021.
Sportsbooks aren’t the only ones who are making millions from gambling. The state has made over $185 million in fees collected from the money spent. That is not including the revenue made from the Arizona Lottery, which has surpassed $1 billion each fiscal year since 2019.
Casinos, which have been a fixture on tribal lands in Arizona for decades, have benefited monetarily from sports betting, as well. While their full profits aren’t publicly available, their contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund is.
Managed by the ADG, the Arizona Benefits Fund takes a chunk of the revenue from tribal gaming and puts it toward public services, including the Division of Problem Gambling and Arizona Wildlife Conservation Fund. The amount of money contributed has risen steadily, with about $97 million given in fiscal 2021 and $163 million in fiscal year 2026.
In addition to the growing contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund, there are other clear signs that tribal gaming is benefiting from the legalization of sports betting. Casinos have been seeing more opportunities appear instead of disappear, Trainor said.
“No casino has closed since the beginning of sports betting, quite the opposite,” she said. “We’ve seen new casinos open, and one is scheduled to open in November.”
The huge amounts of money being moved through the industry are indicators that the demand for gambling is higher than ever. That also means that there is a higher chance for problem gambling and gambling-related disorders in the state.
According to a 2026 study, 84% of Arizonans surveyed said they had participated in gambling activities in the past year, a higher percentage than comparable gambling states Nevada and Oregon. That 84% is stable compared to a previous study in 2023, but the frequency of gambling increased, with a jump of people gambling weekly from 25% to 30%. About 20% of Arizonans qualified as at least moderate-risk gamblers, or people who are beginning to notice consequences from frequent gambling. Four percent meet the medical criteria for disordered gambling.
Because of this, the ADG has launched a wide variety of initiatives to try to combat the rising rates of gambling addiction in the state. One of these initiatives, Take Back the Game, is a campaign to spread awareness about the ability to self-exclude from gambling activities, which allows a person to ban themselves from casinos and sports betting apps, Trainor said.
“We want Arizonans to know that if you’re having a problem with sports betting or event wagering or casino gaming, you can take that step to self-ban,” she said. “You can choose a one-year ban, a five-year ban or a 10-year ban.”
It is one of many projects, alongside others such as 1-800-NEXT-STEP, the ADG is running to try to offset the influx of issues legalized betting causes. Trainor believes that a balance can be struck.
“That’s why campaigns like Take Back the Game and highlighting other resources and services from our Division of Problem Gambling is really important,” she said.
Based on recent data, the balancing game will continue, as the gambling industry shows no signs of slowing.