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PHOENIX – As the fifth anniversary of the launch of legal sports betting in Arizona approaches, relaxed restrictions on gambling are here to stay. But how has it affected the state and its residents?

As far as money is concerned, it has been immensely profitable.

Event wagering, or sports betting, has become easier to access, with sportsbooks only a digital tap away. Over $34 billion has been wagered since the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) began tracking event wagering revenue in September 2021. Last year was another record-breaking year, said ADG spokesperson Suzanne Trainor.

“We had about $9 billion in handle last year alone,” she said.

On top of sports betting, sportsbooks also earn revenue from fantasy sports leagues. In these leagues, fans compete for prize money based on entry fees, of which the sportsbooks keep a portion. Over $486 million has been spent on fantasy sports entry fees since September 2021.

Sportsbooks aren’t the only ones who are making millions from gambling. The state has made over $185 million in fees collected from the money spent. That is not including the revenue made from the Arizona Lottery, which has surpassed $1 billion each fiscal year since 2019.

Casinos, which have been a fixture on tribal lands in Arizona for decades, have benefited monetarily from sports betting, as well. While their full profits aren’t publicly available, their contributions to the Arizona Benefits Fund is.