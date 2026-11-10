On a net basis, the network must dig into its pockets for approximately $190 million.

The SEC championship is typically a ratings blockbuster. But that's not usually the case with the ACC and Big 12 editions.

We cannot begin to guess the ratings for the eight opening-round games and four second-round games that are replacing the conference championships on ESPN's inventory shelf. But our guess is the eyeballs will make ESPN's $190 million outlay well worth the effort.

Could the conferences have generated more than $190 million in new money had they taken the 12 games of added inventory to the market? Our hunch: probably.

Loser: Fox

Last fall, Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks voiced support for the 24-team format, indicating the network would want a piece of the inventory: "I’m very much in favor of expanding the CFP ... It would give the CFP the opportunity to have more networks involved."

That never happened. As noted above, the CFP declined to take the additional inventory to market and instead doubled down with ESPN.

Whether Fox would have mustered the cash necessary for the less-valuable opening- and second-round games -- the late-round matchups would remain with ESPN — we cannot say with any degree of certainty. Preserving cash for the NFL media negotiations in a few years would have been a factor.

But at the very least, Fox wants CFP expansion to have the desired impact and spur Big Ten schools to create better nonconference matchups. The situation was so bad this season that Indiana-North Texas was Fox's 'Big Noon' game for the opening week of the season.