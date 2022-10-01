 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FC TUCSON 2, GREENVILLE TRIUMPH 2

FC Tucson forges tie with Greenville, keeps slim playoff chances alive

  • Updated
FC Tucson logo

FC Tucson kept its slim playoff hopes alive and extended its unbeaten streak to six matches on Saturday, tying Greenville Triumph 2-2 thanks to an 88th-minute, match-tying header by Fernando Garcia.

Garica re-directed Joao Delgado pass into the back of the net to pull the club evn. FC Tucson scored its other goal on a 20th-minute own goal only to watch as Greenville scored in the 36th and 75th minutes to take the lead.

The tie keeps means FC Tucson remains in the postseason picture — though the club will need to "win out" and get help. FC Tucson must beat Central Valley on Wednesday, Northern Colorado on Saturday and Madison on Oct. 15 and hope Charlotte either loses its final two matches or forges a loss and a tie while also finishing with a worse goal differential than Tucson.

Charlotte currently holds a four-goal edge.

