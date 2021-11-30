 Skip to main content
Greg Hansen's countdown series is now a book, and Star readers get $5 off
Greg Hansen's countdown series is now a book, and Star readers get $5 off

Greg_Hansen_100-Angled_Mockup-Lander.jpg

"Hansen's Hundred" is now a coffee-table book, and readers of the Star can get $5 off the purchase price.

Click here to preorder "Hansen's Hundred," which counts down the top 100 sports figures in Tucson history as chosen by the Arizona Daily Star's longtime columnist. Learn more about University of Arizona legends like Lute Olson, "Pop" McKale, Steve Kerr and more, and acquaint yourself with some of the unheralded sports heroes, trailblazers and characters of years past.

The book is a must-read for fans of Tucson high school sports, the Arizona Wildcats and even the city's long-departed pro teams. Featuring profiles baseball players, football players, basketball players, golfers, pioneers, visionaries, trailblazers, all manner of coaches and even an equipment manager and columnist, "Hansen's Hundred" captures what makes Tucson a thriving sports city.

