Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro edges Sahuarita Walden Grove in tough test 66-58

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro topped Sahuarita Walden Grove 66-58 in a tough tilt in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
The last time Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Sahuarita Walden Grove played in a 73-41 game on November 30, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.